VP Kamala Harris told allies that the media coverage of her would be different if she was a White man. Harris has been in public offices for a long time. Many say she used her gender, color and a few other things to move up the ladder.
Now because it is plain to see that she can’t do her job she is playing the race card and the gender card. She is in office because Joe was told to pick a woman and to pick a woman of color. That is the only reason she is there and that is the bottom line. She has done nothing since being in office. I guess the hardest thing was picking the new colors to her VP home. The Democrats knew very well what Harris has done while in public office here and there yet, they pushed Joe to pick her and now they don’t know what to do. They picked Joe knowing his record of 40 plus years of doing nothing but getting rich. Dozens of Democrats will not be running for office in November 2022, they see the writing on the wall.
At present we are worse off than ever before and if Joe runs for office in 2024, we will still be in the same boat. Nothing will change. As long as the Democrats keep wanting to spend money like it doesn’t matter, we all will suffer no matter what party you belong to.
Art Guzman
Brunswick