How much longer? How much longer will all you Democrats look the other way? No more about President Trump’s missteps. Basement Joe has been found to have unsecured government documents in four different locations. Two spots at University of Pennsylvania, one of which left them open to the Chinese. Also both his homes, where Hunter and all his associates had full access. Some of these files are from the 70s. It’s illegal for him to possess documents. These were stolen from Carter and Obama and who knows else.
Joe has sold influence all his life and is teaching Hunter the trade. Now that this has seen the light of day, the Bidens are being paid off for Hunter’s artwork. Millions of dollars for questionable artwork.