Biden wants “conversation” on the Atlanta Braves’ name. Are you kidding us? We have some major issues right now in the United States that need Biden’s attention and he is worried about a pro baseball name. This just shows us that Biden doesn’t care or doesn’t know about the more serious problems facing this country.
Those leaders in his party should be talking to the White House and holding meetings about crime, gas prices, inflation, China, Russia and the border instead of a baseball name. The word “Braves” is just that, to be proud, a leader, a name that anyone would say that fits me for what I have done or am going to do.