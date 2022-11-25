In regard to the Nov. 22 letter from Gene Ginn about exit polls indicating that many Americans feel that the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, and Biden saying he would not do anything differently, Mr. Ginn indicated that this was not a favorable response from the president. If asked, I would also answer that the country is headed in the wrong direction. But Biden is not to blame.
Some of of the biggest issues we face are:
• The abundance of mass shooters using AR-15s and other high powered, high capacity guns. That is not Biden’s fault.
• High inflation? That is a world-wide problem, and Biden did not cause it.
• The attack on Paul Pelosi? Biden is not to blame.
• The rise in hatred, conspiracy theories, and divisiveness? Also not Biden’s fault.
• Election officials being threatened? Biden sure didn’t cause that.
With the exception of No. 2, all are moral issues dealing with basic principals of decency. Regardless of political affiliation, we should all realize that the above problems should not be acceptable in our country.