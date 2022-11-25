In regard to the Nov. 22 letter from Gene Ginn about exit polls indicating that many Americans feel that the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, and Biden saying he would not do anything differently, Mr. Ginn indicated that this was not a favorable response from the president. If asked, I would also answer that the country is headed in the wrong direction. But Biden is not to blame.

Some of of the biggest issues we face are:

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.