Imagine that you are Putin or Chairman Xi gauging the world’s resistance to your expansionist plans for the Ukraine, Baltic states, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Africa. The view must be rather reassuring with the only opposing super power in self-inflected turmoil and leaderless, a compromised NATO and a powerless ASEAN.
Putin’s view is an America without a cognitive leader and a bumbling VP, a country willingly destroying its urban quality of life with criminality while denigrating its police, a country that has no values for its borders and total disregard for the guns, drugs, criminals and terrorists flooding across, a country fatally divided by racism, education and work ethics, a military that has lost it way to wokeness and a Washington deep state bought by Chinese money. To believe that the young White House progressives pulling poor Joe’s strings have any value for defending the Ukraine or Taiwan would be to believe that Joe’s next executive order will be to support law and order. Putin and Chairman Xi are two tough global leaders who recognize a chicken ready for the plucking when they see one. Western Europe killed any real opposition to a Putin’s Ukraine when they went green, killing off fossil fuel power plants and selling out to Putin’s gas. They will huff and puff and pray that Putin doesn’t force NATO’s hand.
The real danger to America would come if our “gang who can’t shoot straight” mistakenly puts some poor USA military in harm’s way. Peace comes through power, and as Afghanistan tragically demonstrated, this is AWOL in Biden’s Washington.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island