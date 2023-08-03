President Joe Biden has created the best economy for working class people by:
• Lowering costs of families’ everyday expenses.
• More people are working.
• Making more in America.
• Rescued the economy and changed the course of the pandemic.
• Historic expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans.
• The first meaningful gun violence reduction legislation in 30 years.
• Protected marriage for LBGTQ+ and interracial couples.
• Historic confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and federal judges of diverse backgrounds.
• Rallied the world to support Ukraine in response to Putin’s aggression.
• Strengthened alliances and partnerships to deliver for the American people.
• Successful counter terrorism missions against the leaders of al Qaeda and ISIS.
• Executive orders protecting reproductive rights.
• Historic student debt relief.
• Ending our failed approach to marijuana.
• Advancing equity and racial justice, including historic criminal justice reform.
• Delivering on the most aggressive climate and environmental justice agenda in American history.
• More people with health insurance.
• The department of justice is prosecuting crimes against minorities by police.
• Debt relief and fiscal assistance is reaching most deprived of economic growth.
• The chips act is already returning at business to the u. S. Including a new plant in North Georgia.
• The infrastructure bill that passed on a bipartisan basis will begin to repair and replace roads and bridges decaying.
• The bill brings the internet to many rural areas.
• Capping the price of insulin for seniors.
He hasn’t gotten everything he tried for, but the bills he’s had proposed were all in the interest of children, seniors and working people. Nice work.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick
