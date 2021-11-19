What did the Republican president and Congress accomplish with their majority and presidency? They passed tax reductions for the wealthiest citizens and corporations. They were unable to pass a proposed universal health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), pay for a wall on our southern boarder, a trillion dollar infrastructure plan and monetary benefits for Americans suffering through a pandemic, which they could not contain. With the leadership from a “great” business executive, they were unable to reduce the national debt, as promised, but increased it by seven trillion dollars.
The Biden administration within 10 months has passed the American Rescue Plan which included $1,400 payments to many low and middle income citizens, while increasing unemployment benefits to millions who were suffering through a pandemic. They passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which the prior Republican Administration promised to pass in 2017. Additionally, over 200,000,000 Americans have been vaccinated.
Would it be wise to put the Republicans in control of our government again? Many of them have spoken up supporting an autocracy, so if put in charge they will be able to accomplish what they promise. They obviously feel a democracy, and the rule of law do not benefit them when they are in charge.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island