On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress unanimously signed the Declaration of Independence — has there ever been anything unanimous out of Congress since then? England wasn’t buying it, and the Revolutionary War officially began. It lasted until Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown on October 17, 1781 — the British Parliament declared the war over in March 1782 and the Treaty of Paris officially ended the war for the time being and is the date we actually were officially a country. For now over 245 years, we declare ourselves independent and sovereign.
Ben Franklin, one of the signers of the Treaty of Paris, said we have given you a Republic if you can keep it. Much like the condo which recently collapsed in Surfside, Florida, we are toppling with no speed limit. Don’t expect the current leadership to save us. The two at the top seem more interested in seeing us topple.
It has now been almost six months since Biden got more votes but may not have actually won the election. Watching his “speeches” and conferences deteriorate into distractions that must even embarrass Tony Baker, we have little hope. And then number two seems to have some form of Tourette’s Syndrome, which causes inexplicable giggles and knee slapping hoots is surely not the answer for anyone. Hopes for the 25th Amendment that would snare both is a pipe dream but even Nancy Pelosi would be a better fit as our leader. It would be wise to not expect any rainbows soon.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island