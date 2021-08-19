Here we are, less than a month from the 20th anniversary of the most traumatic event in our history — the fall of the Twin Towers.
We were promised that we would not see a repeat of “The Fall of Saigon,” with people hanging off of helicopter’s on the roof of the embassy. This morning I have seen Afghans clinging to, and, chasing C-17s leaving the runways.
And where is our president? Hidden Biden is at Camp David. He has not, and should not, shown his face since this started.
He has embarrassed and shamed the United States of America, in front of our allies and enemies. He has disgraced the flag and our military. He has desecrated the memories and honor of all who have fallen in this cause.
I am afraid to call for his removal from office, because of who would replace him. Would it be useless Kamala, or Queen Nancy? Both scare the hell out of me.
Please pray for our country and all that it stands for before we lose it.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island