Let me see here Biden is going to have a wall built around his summer beach home at a taxpayers cost of $457,000 to help protect and keep people out of his home. Yet, he is OK with thousands of illegal aliens from crossing the border and entering other people’s homes. What is wrong with this picture?
Biden has the Secret Service to guard and protect his home 24/7, and he can have the Secret Service increase its manpower. Yet, he could care less about those on the southern border.
You also have those Democrats who have called to defund the police in their states and cities yet, they hire private security officers to provide them personal security 24/7, why? Again, they fear for their safety and not anyone else’s.
2022 can’t get here fast enough and changes need to be made. As voters we put those people in office to work for us, not them. They get paid pretty well and now they are planning to add to their salaries.
I wonder how can these people sleep at night? If they don’t worry about their families well-being, then we know for sure that they don’t care about us.
Art Guzman
Brunswick