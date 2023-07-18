“Give me four more years” is what Biden is telling the young people. Biden knew very well that he couldn’t give a free college handout. He knew and was told by his inner circle that he didn’t have the authority or power to do that. Even Aunt Nancy, when she was Speaker of the House, was seen in the news saying “the president cannot cancel” those student loans. Yet, many people who had student loans fell into this false promise, and now Biden is asking for four more years to get those student loans paid off.
Paid off by you and me. We put our two kids through college and we paid all of it on our own. The kids worked some part time jobs to help out but, all in all, when they walked across the stage and got their diplomas, there were no student bills of any kind. So why should I be made to pay off some other person’s bills? The parents of those kids and those who were old enough signed a contract to borrow the money for school and they knew that in time they had to pay back those loans. So please don’t fall for Biden’s lies, he can’t change or do anything about those loans. Remember how hard he pushed for COVID shots — get your shot and you will not get COVID. I think he has had COVID two or three times now. Just another of his lies.