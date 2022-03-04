Despite the ongoing conflict at the U.S. southern border, Biden ordered Customs and Border Protection agents to Europe to assist those fleeing from the Russian invasion. “The Office of Field Operations is seeking volunteers to assist with the possible evacuation of U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and their immediate family members from Ukraine,” the memo reads.
“Eligible employees who volunteer for this situation may be selected to serve a temporary duty assignment in Poland to facilitate travelers for entry into the U.S., to include providing guidance and problems resolution to other government agencies,” it continues. “Once deployed, employees are expected to perform all assigned duties and may be required to work irregular shifts and schedules, up to seven days per week including holidays and weekends,” the memo warned, offering volunteers overtime pay.
Now the Biden administration is offering CBP officers blood money to work in another country when our southern border is much more need of help. This info came out of a web site Humanevents.com. Biden cares more about another country around the world than America. And spending millions of American taxpayers’ dollars. Does Biden have a game plan? Oh, I forgot, he hasn’t been told what to do next, never mind.
Art Guzman
Brunswick