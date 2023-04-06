Wake up America, before it’s too late. While a well-known reporter is in Washington testifying before Congress, an IRS SWAT team is raiding his home. Who would think this would happen while he’s testifying about a report he wrote on how this administration is weaponizing government departments against the opposition and people of the United States? Oh yeah, that’s why they needed another 85,000 IRS agents. That must be why the applications ask if you would willing to carry or use a firearm.
This entire administration is either incompetent, unqualified, asleep at the wheel or just not interested in doing their job. Okay Kamala, you’ve been to Europe. Now now go do your job on the southern border. Hey, Pothole Pete, there’s been another train wreck, and I don’t mean your career. Go get a handle on this. Hey, Homeland Security Secretary, the border is not secure, it’s wide open. Go close the gate. Hey, climate czar Kerry, when are you going to get out of your private jet? Hey, Mr. Attorney General, justice is supposed to be blind to both sides, not just the Democrats. When are you going to start investigating the entire crooked and treacherous Biden family?