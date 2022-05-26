What’s happening in the White House? Basement Joe can’t think, and Cackling Kamala can’t speak.
First, you’ve been to Europe now Kamala, time to do your job and go to the southern border and stop the flow of illegal aliens. Before you do that, please get some public speaking training.
Next, Joe, stop blaming everyone else, and take ownership of your mistakes. You and Kamala both said you would never take a vaccine from President Trump, then say he didn’t do anything about COVID-19.
We were energy independent. To keep your promise to put American oil and coal out of business, you closed the the pipeline and oil fields. Now you beg our enemies for oil, making them richer. Does their oil cause less pollution? The price of gas has more than doubled since you became president. Then you stopped building the border wall. Just because they were President Trump’s projects. We’re still paying for work that’s not being done.
Abbot closed their plants to determine if the bacteria hurting children was present. It was not. Why did it take your FDA three months to get inspectors to the plants to allow them to start back up?
While I don’t want American troops in Ukraine, I do want them to have our weapons. Sure wish we had the weapons you left in Afghanistan. You have destroyed everything you touched. Now you’re trying to talk us into a war with China! You have to be stopped!
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island