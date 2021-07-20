In regard to the recent editorial “Motorists need to keep an eye out for bicycles,” on the early morning of June 26, 2021, I was hit from behind while riding my bicycle east on Highway 99.
I had all of the proper equipment — lumos helmet with a red strobe light on the back, white strobe on the front, bright headlight and a rear-facing red flashing taillight. I wore a red jersey. The rising sun was just above the tree tops as I was riding down the overpass at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Hwy. 99, Exit 42. The car approaching, in the same direction, struck my rear wheel with the right front of the car and as it continued to pass me, I was struck by the fender and my body ripped the side mirror from his car.
I experienced a brief loss of consciousness, had severe road rash, a hematoma and deep bruising. Fortunately , the driver stopped and called 911. He told the responding Glynn County officer that his windshield was foggy and with the glare of the rising sun, he did not see me.
I’ve been riding the roads of Glynn County for many years and always felt safer with my caution lights and bright neon colored clothing. This incident has made me very aware that accidents will happen. I am very thankful that I survived and that the driver stopped to assist. It was the right thing to do. Bicyclists, be careful out there.
Mike Todd Sr.
Brunswick