It can be difficult to talk about COVID-19 to those who are unvaccinated and/or unmasked. We may believe others have the right to choose, or have tried and been told to “bug off.” But just as evil triumphs when good people remain silent, COVID-19 continues to plague our community because we hesitate to speak up or don’t know what to say.
How do I deal with this? I begin by asking why they don’t want to get vaccinated and/or wear a mask, and then listen. I share stories about family and friends who suffered and even died from COVID-19.
For those who believe vaccines have not yet been approved, I point out that billions have been successfully vaccinated, resulting in a reduced infection rate and/or serious illnesses.
The FDA recently gave full approval to Pfizer and will shortly do so for Modena and J & J. If they tell me they can’t breathe while masked, I describe how difficult it is to breathe with a tube stuck down your throat.
COVID-19 has taken too many lives, including the death of Phil Valentine, a conservative talk radio host. Phil was a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized and died from COVID-19. While in the ICU, he told his brother he regretted not being a “more vocal advocate of the vaccination.”
It’s time for everyone to become a team player and help stop the spread of this disease that is closing our schools, crippling our economy, and killing so many needlessly.
Judith Longfield
Brunswick