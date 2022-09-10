We have a homeless pet problem here in Glynn County and unless we all take ownership of the causes of it and work towards a solution, it will continue to get worse. Glynn County Animal Services is an open intake shelter — when people show up and want to relinquish their pets, the shelter has to take them. The problem is that every single kennel is usually already full.

Please help me and become part of the solution.

