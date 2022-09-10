We have a homeless pet problem here in Glynn County and unless we all take ownership of the causes of it and work towards a solution, it will continue to get worse. Glynn County Animal Services is an open intake shelter — when people show up and want to relinquish their pets, the shelter has to take them. The problem is that every single kennel is usually already full.
Please help me and become part of the solution.
• Adopt — don’t shop. Stop supporting backyard breeders and puppy mills. There are awesome dogs right here waiting to give you unconditional love.
• Spay and neuter your pets.
• Volunteer — the shelter is in desperate need of more volunteers to get the almost 80 dogs there out of the kennels every day to walk and socialize them. That gives them a better chance of getting adopted.
• Field trips — take a dog out for a few hours to let it experience life away from the shelter.
• Photography — do you have a love of dogs and a desire to help frame them in a better light than the shelter setting? Well sometimes a cute picture is what gets a dog adopted.
• Be an advocate — write to your county commissioners and show up for meetings and let them know that we want a no kill shelter here in Glynn County and we want and need no or low cost spay and neuter.