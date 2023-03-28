The future governor, the next MVP, the next teacher of the year all coming from the kids of Coastal Georgia? Why not, our area is absolutely overrun with stars just waiting to be discovered. Kids who have achieved top honors in academics, sports and community affairs while checking off the grades until graduation.
But then some young people decide to behave in a most terrible fashion, show an evil and despicable side to their age group. These actions sicken all parents to the core, and they cry out for swift justice in our society. Actions that will shine an unwanted spotlight of hate on this great community of ours.