I am concerned about the practice of releasing balloons in the memory of our loved ones. It is detrimental to the environment (plastics) as well as wildlife. The balloons that have clips on them can choke animals that unknowingly consume the objects. It can take years for the plastic to dissolve — they can become microplastic pieces too. Think of other ways to honor your loved ones: plant trees, throw seed bombs into a field, blow bubbles, paint rocks, go for a walk where they enjoyed being, etc.
Kate Hibbeler