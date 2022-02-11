I’m just sitting here on the eve of MLK Day and the shadow of the Arbery trial, pondering why honest dialogue is so difficult between the Black and White races in the US.
Because of my background, I went to Korea, the first integrated war, without a feeling that Blacks and Whites were supposed to treat each other differently and caught a couple of knuckle sandwiches from overly sensitive angry young Black men who had what I called “Black man’s rage” that they then had every right to have.
When my kids were in high school and college (70s and 80s) they all had Black friends who traveled life’s path with them. I see no difference in their levels of achievement except one, who overdosed. I attribute this to having no dad. I am sure my older son would have, if I hadn’t hung in there with him.
It seems to me that “Black man’s rage” is being falsely promoted again by race hustlers and they need to be called on it, but I totally understand if you don’t do it, I think a lot of young Black men are dying today because they grew up on a false poisonous diet of “Black man’s rage.” I think it was a contributing factor in Arbery’s death. It is not right that Black youth have to die because of a false narrative being promoted for profit and political gain.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick