Earlier this year, Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen held a number of town hall meetings around the county. Surprisingly or not, a lot of the feedback he received were complaints of so many drivers who constantly speed everywhere they go.
Some would declare this is symptomatic of a larger problem — vehicle operators who not only do not understand not to speed, but fail to have even the mildest grasp of the fundamental rules of the road.
Sadly, these drivers are not only a deficit to all the good drivers on the road, they will never be able to advance to the next logical step of safe, defensive driving: that of maximizing the fuel mileage from their particular vehicle. And, contrary to what they think, the EPA sticker on your side window when purchased indicates estimated fuel mileage.
Should drivers incorporate such things as maintaining their vehicle, checking tire pressures regularly, learn how to control “roll-out” and “short-shifting,” they could quite easily add 3-plus miles per gallon to their fuel mileage. Moreover, as an unintended positive consequence, they will increase the life of their tires and brakes far beyond what they thought possible.
For all the drivers who refuse to abide by the ABC’s of good driving, I recommend they go back and find a new driver’s license in a box of Cracker Jacks where they found their first one.
Robert Callahan
Brunswick