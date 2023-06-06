On April 20, I spoke to St. Simons Island Literary Guild members and guests about my debut novel, “The Musician”, and played some of the music I wrote about in the book. It was the first live author appearance for the literary guild since their program was interrupted by COVID-19. The previous evening I made a similar presentation to about 60 local book club members at Sea Palms Resort. I received such warm receptions both nights that I wanted to express my thanks to those who put their time and effort into making those evenings go so well: to Cary Knapp and the literary guild, to Patty Hermann and Cissy Thompson who organized the Sea Palms event, and to Mary Jane Reed of the G.J. Ford Bookshop who handled book sales prior to and at the literary guild event and continues to stock copies of the “The Musician”.
Thanks to all the wonderful St. Simons people we met for sharing your beautiful community with my wife and I. We look forward to returning very soon.