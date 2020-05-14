Kevin Gough’s comments on national television about Roddie Bryan’s vocation and educational background as well as his references to Glynn County’s School System’s supposed questionable level of educating students were insulting, not only to Roddie, but to all of Glynn’s students and educators.
Gough said, and I quote, “If you’ve ever been to the high schools around here, that’s not necessarily saying much.” As a former Glynn County educator, I had the privilege to work with highly educated, motivated, passionate, and quality teachers and administrators who worked tirelessly to see that their students succeeded in school to go on to make a difference in the world.
They should be praised, not insulted, and Mr. Gough owes them a huge apology.
Julie Parsons
Pensacola, Fla.