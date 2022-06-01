Columbine. Aurora. Sandy Hook. Las Vegas. Parkland. Tree of Life. Orlando. Buffalo. El Paso. Uvalde.

The wrong question is: Why is this happening?

The right question is: Why aren’t we doing something to stop it?

Penny Hennessy

St. Simons Island

