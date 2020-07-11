As a past president of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, I eagerly anticipate the new Coastal Community Center for the Arts and imagine the symphony performing in a larger space for expanded audiences, including students, for years to come.
Quality arts education and programming in a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue will enhance and complement K-12 and college curricula, and will distinguish the quality of life in the Golden Isles. Kudos to the Glynn County Board of Education and the College of Coastal Georgia for their visionary collaboration to benefit their students and the community, alike.
Unfortunately, the pandemic is impacting everyone.
As reported, CCGA President Dr. Michelle Johnston has asked the BOE to extend its June 15 deadline to finalize their Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) related to the construction and operation of the Center. State budget cuts were approved on June 26 that significantly impact the budgets of both BOE and CCGA.
I encourage the BOE to grant Dr. Johnston’s understandable request for more time to evaluate new information.
We have abundant talent and can-do spirit here in the Golden Isles. In the face of COVID-19, the community has come together. We are tenacious and optimistic. We persevere.
When this pandemic is over, we will pick ourselves up and continue to pursue our dreams. Our community will be there to support the BOE and CCGA to make the center the glorious success we know it can be.
Linda Muir
St. Simons Island