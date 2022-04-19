Although I enjoy reading the Letters to the Editor, I have noticed for some time, especially since the beginning of “Trumpism,” a disturbing trend (albeit slightly entertaining). Some writers seem to feel that they not only want to air their opinions, but also must insult others who have an opposing point of view. This is very apparent in their name-calling and derogatory statements. Those who agree with them get a resounding pat on the back, calling them “true patriots.”
I disagree. True patriots don’t stoop so low as to debase others. Some of your writers insult others but can’t take return criticism. No finger pointing here; you know who you are. An intelligent, articulate person can express his opinion without resorting to insults. A final thought: A wise man once said nothing at all.
Joe Molnar
Brunswick