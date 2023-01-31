In your article and opinion column recently on legitimate excuses from jury duty service, you forgot to mention one available for seniors. If you are over 70, you can choose to serve and help in this important civic process by following the jury summons instructions. However, to be exempt from serving after 70 you can apply with the jury manager of the Clerk of Superior Court office by filing an over-70 affidavit. Once the affidavit is accepted in the system the exemption applies to all future jury pools calls if you prefer. Many, like myself several years ago, were under the false impression that you just don’t need to show up when summoned if over 70. More information is available on the Clerk of Superior Court website or by emailing glynnjury@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Joann Cook