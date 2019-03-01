Terry Dickson’ s very well-written article, “Visiting real life ‘Green Book’ locations,” brought back many memories because I grew up in Brunswick in the Jim Crow South.
When I was still a young child, I asked my mother where the “black” children were? And she said, they had their own schools. When I asked why, she said, “It is the law.” I recall saying, “ It should be changed.”
I can still see the water fountains in stores, one saying, “Colored” and the other saying, “White” and the restrooms that had the same markings. Even at my young age, I knew this was wrong.
I graduated from an all-white Glynn Academy and in 1944, I entered an all-white University of Georgia. During my four all-white years at UGA, the Bulldogs were also all white. I graduated from UGA in 1948.
Before graduation, I was still living in Jim Crow South, and I can recall accomodations for the “Colored” who were traveling. But as noted by Mr. Dickson, separate but equal was not just for schools but also applied to hotels, restaurants, service stations, barber shops and many retail stores.
Berthenia Gibson‘s story was very impressive as she survived growing up with Jim Crow restrictions. My best wishes to her as she continues to, “try to get people to do what is right with white people as her allies.”
Lillian Meyers
St. Simons Island