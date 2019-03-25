After once again reading Wes Wolfe’s headline article about HB 445 and the Sea Island Company, I felt compelled to write again and thank Mr. Wolfe and whomever assisted him in putting together this hard hitting and extremely important article.
One would hope that the facts in the article would foster massive indignation not only in St. Simons and Jekyll Island — who are having their drift sand stolen by the Sea Island Company, but by people all over the State of Georgia who have sat silent as the abuse of legislative process has put the entire Georgia coastline at risk.
Of even more importance (sad but true), this article puts a spotlight on a process that allows a single company to write and submit HB’s that are voted and passed in weeks without public input or due consideration.
Truly “the fix was in.”
I would hope that the Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee tables H.B. 445 indefinitely, the elected officials responsible get thrown out of office and Georgians of every political color thank Wes Wolfe and demand — in writing- that HB445 gets thrown on the trash pile of history.
Clifford Fay
Jekyll Island