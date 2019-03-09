Thursday’s article about Jeff Jones calling for Speaker Ralston’s resignation due to abuse of the legislative leave provisions misses the point. Jones was right to call out Ralston. Speaking truth to power is necessary and, particularly in Georgia where cronyism is very much alive, politically courageous.
Why didn’t the article examine whether the lack of funding for the visitors center was due to political retribution? The article glosses over Ralston’s use of legislative leave to delay justice for victims of serious crimes by citing an unnamed “local lawyer,” who says it’s a common practice. Indeed it is a common practice for lawyer legislators to use their position to delay their cases when it benefits their clients.
Thankfully, other media outlets see the real issue and shed light on this abuse of power. The Brunswick News should go deeper and ask why didn’t our community get the funding. And kudos to Jones for calling a spade a spade.
Jeff Shiver
St. Simons Island