Thanks to the convenient COVID-19 phenomena, a new shadow government alliance of power hungry politicians and their mega-rich pals have beta-tested their vision for a new America. Changes have occurred in societal norms that threaten liberties and freedom.
Recent dictates make this clear — no religious gatherings/assembly, no handshakes/hugs, manipulation of primary elections, shuttered businesses, decimated education systems, confinement to quarters, Physical/mental separation from humanity, folks who want to work jailed, calculated food shortages, no baseball, no Memorial Day celebrations. Most pathetic, government intrusion into our privacy through a disingenuous weapon called “contact tracing.”
Americans have been inundated with the mantra “we are all in this together.” The truth is the shadow dwellers in this game are only in it for themselves; more power, money and control. Millions believe change means a better life for them. Regrettably, the only change will be increased government control over American lives. Thirty million folks out of work; businesses forced to close and most likely destined to fail; and fear rules the day. Americans now suffer through economic, mental and physical anguish. And the shadow dwellers tell them this new reality is good for them. I’m certain the shadow dwellers have insulated themselves from the harsh realities most Americans now face.
So, how can a prudent person say “we are all in this together”?
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island