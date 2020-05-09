Glynn County has had her fair share of unfavorable ‘spotlights’ through the years — Guy Heinze’s trailer park massacre in 2009, then the nightmare molestation and murder of little Chris Barrios by the Edenfields in 2007, the unfortunate Golden Ray debacle last year caused by what seems to have been human error. All these events, as bad as they were, were understood to be largely self-contained events that did not necessarily reflect negatively on the character of Glynn County.
The horrific murder of Ahmaud Arbery in February is going to stain this county in ways that will linger long after the McMichaels receive their day in court. How in God’s name this man could have been murdered over two months ago without anyone being arrested shortly after is beyond belief. This is the stain that will mark the law enforcement apparatus of Glynn County. When the wheels of justice not only move slowly but grind to a halt, outrage and civil unrest are the result.
Thanks to attorney Mr. Tucker for releasing the damning video that has split this case wide open and resulted in the almost immediate arrest of the McMichaels, nationwide coverage on all major news networks, and now, infamous provocateur Al Sharpton has agreed to take this case.
When, and if, the dust settles, our little slice of heaven on earth will be saddled with a hellish reputation that will be hard to shake, caused, ironically, by perceived law enforcement malfeasance.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick