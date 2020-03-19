In his March 7th editorial piece entitled, “Applaud the Democrats for blunting Sanders’ momentum” Erick Erickson suggested Republicans should thank Democrats for rejecting Bernie Sanders for president.

After contemplating that bit of advice I thought to myself, yes we should thank Democrats for rejecting Sanders’ unrealistic and oppressive plan for America.

So here goes.

“Thank you Democrats for rejecting Bernie Sanders in his quest to be President of the United States.”

Hmmm, now that didn’t hurt so much.

We should also give thanks that Americans will not needlessly suffer under Sanders’ twisted ideology which history has shown ultimately fails. And no re-indoctrination camps for Republicans. Alleluia. I never liked going to camp anyways.

Frank Klonoski

St. Simons Island

