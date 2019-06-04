St. Simons Land Trust (SSLT) owns Guale Preserve, private property zoned forest agricultural. Although not required to, SSLT sought and obtained the county’s approval to make infrastructure improvements at the waterfront area of Guale Preserve, which happens to be accessible only from Village Drive, a public road. Simply a request to construct five parking spaces and a storage hut, this was not an application for rezoning or a variance subject to public comment.
Neighboring German Village residents appealed the county’s approval because they object to the public’s using Village Drive to access the boat ramp at Guale Preserve, although such access is not subject to the county’s approval. The residents do not object to the approved infrastructure.
These residents have pleaded their case to the county Board of Appeals and have undertaken a calumnious PR and social media campaign to complain about the public’s using Village Drive, a public street maintained by the County with taxpayer dollars, to access the boat ramp.
These complaints are irrelevant; none of them establishes that even one resident has sustained harm or damages as a result of the county’s approval of the infrastructure construction on Guale Preserve. If they cannot prove damages as a result of the county’s decision, the German Village residents are not “aggrieved persons” under Chapter 10 of the county’s zoning ordinance and have no legal standing to object. When it meets on Thursday morning, the Board of Appeals should dismiss the German Village appeal for lack of standing.
Linda T. Muir
St. Simons Island