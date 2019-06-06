The St. Simons Land Trust is at the heart of the public’s efforts to protect and preserve the balance between St. Simons Island’s natural beauty and charm with the inevitability of growth and development.

Recently, they acquired the 258-acre Guale Preserve (formerly part of the Musgrove property), conserving that land for us in perpetuity. More than 500 houses could have been built there, instead there will be public access to that property including the waterfront.

The thing is: no new roads can be constructed, as they would negatively impact conservation values. And the current dispute about German Village denying the pubic access to Village Drive, a road maintained by the county and taxpayer dollars, is untenable legally or socially.

The Board of Appeals (citizen panel) cannot approve German Village’s request to block access on a public road. It would be wrong in denying the public its due access, and would set an indefensible precedent that could be leveraged by other groups in the future, public or private.

Ken Jacobsen

St. Simons Island

