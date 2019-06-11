Thank you Glynn County Zoning Board of Appeals for achieving what no other entity, government or private sector, has been able to achieve.
Based upon your arbitrary and capricious ruling last Thursday blocking access to a neighboring private property via a public road, it should now be possible for neighborhoods to effectively stop development in contiguous lands based upon perceived threats due to dangers of a projected increase in the use of the public road serving those two areas.
A timely example is the impending construction of many homesites in West Point Plantation. This site is served by one narrow two-lane road that passes through the dangerous parking area of Christ Church and winds around several sharp curves, one of which is a 90 degree turn. Occupying this road at all times of day are walkers and bicyclists.
Construction in West Point Plantation would certainly meet the criteria imposed by the Appeals board for denying any further development via the existing roadway. Daily travel by many workers and the delivery of building supplies by large trucks, not to mention the major increase in traffic once those new homes are occupied should concern members of the Board many fold more than the threats of a few boat trailers.
David Kerstetter
St. Simons Island