When proofing my wrapper copy for the June 18-19 issue, I missed that I misspoke by saying Bob Duncan had the endorsement of the third candidate in the House District 179 race. I confused that with the contest for State Senate where Mike Hodges did receive endorsement from the third place candidate in that race.
So as regards to Rick Townsend — a very qualified candidate in his own right — and to the voting public, let me say that in no way is there an effort to weaken Mr. Townsend’s candidacy. And while Duncan is my candidate, we’ll be in good hands if either candidate is our state representative in House District 179. Please accept my apologies.
Roland Daniel
St. Simons Island