Editor’s Note: The following letter is written as a rebuttal to a letter and therefore is not subject to the four-week policy. This will be the only rebuttal allowed.
Confederate apologists always disregard Southern leaders’ stated reasons for the Civil War, instead chastising Lincoln for not going far enough to abolish slavery and focusing on “states’ rights” without acknowledging that the “right” at issue was Southern slavery. What a crippling self-deception. I encourage brother Doug Alexander and my other White friends to focus inwardly instead of outwardly and read the explicit reason Southerners stated for forming the Confederacy and fighting the Civil War:
“Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.” — Mississippi Secession Declaration.
“The people of the slave holding States are bound together by the same necessity and determination to preserve African slavery.” — Louisiana Secession Declaration.
“[I]t is the desire and purpose of the people of Alabama to meet the slaveholding States of the South.” — Alabama Secession Ordinance.
“The right of property in slaves.” — South Carolina Secession Declaration.
“[S]erious causes of complaint against our non-slave-holding confederate States with reference to the subject of African slavery.” – Georgia Secession Declaration.
Not only was the Confederacy’s patent purpose to preserve slavery but also to spread it worldwide. Listen to Mississippi Senator, Albert Brown, in 1858, arguing for eventual secession: “I would spread the blessings of slavery, like the religion of our Divine Master, to the uttermost ends of the earth.” Our forefathers readily admitted their pro-slavery, white supremacist motivations. It takes courage now for us to admit it, and the time is long overdue for we brave Southerners to head Leviticus 26:40-42 and repent.
Jim Barger Jr.
St. Simons Island