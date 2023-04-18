At the April 12 meeting of the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission (PAC), the members deferred deciding on the site plan application from the Island View apartment complex on U.S. 17 for two months. There are several items that still need to be addressed.
The project does not meet the following guiding principles of the Glynn Avenue Design Framework:
“Glynn Avenue should reflect vernacular architecture appropriate to Coastal Georgia. Our marshes, waterways and scenic vistas are natural resources that should be available and accessible to all. Responsible development should minimize impact to the sensitive natural environment, particularly along the eastern edge of Glynn Avenue. Access to properties along Glynn Avenue should be safely and easily accessible for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as motorists. Individual development should respect and contribute positively to the public realm.”
The nine three-story apartment buildings do not adhere to these principles and will present a negative image for people entering the city.
Specific items needing to be addressed include the lack of parking for residents, safe egress onto U.S. 17, storm water drainage, lighting and noise pollution, additional information relating to phase 2 of the project and the safety of residents who live in adjacent residences.
The PAC made the right decision in not granting approval for the site plan. It is hoped that the developers will take the time to review what they are proposing and produce a plan that takes into consideration the guiding principles of the Glynn Avenue Design Framework.