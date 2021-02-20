Thursday’s “article” announcing Rush Limbaugh’s death, written by AP hack Matt Sedensky, is the most disgraceful piece of trash I have seen appear in The Brunswick News in a long time. I certainly hope that when I die someone that hates me does not have an opportunity to write a hit piece such as this. AP articles are most often slanted to the left. It would be reasonable to ask The News to use some additional news sources from conservative media for balance.
It is obvious that the writer has never listened to Rush for any period of time, and he is just regurgitating liberal talking-points. Although I am sure facts don’t matter to this writer, let me correct just one “inaccuracy” as space is limited. “Dittos, Rush” was a phrase created by callers to the show as shorthand for “I’m thrilled to be talking to you, I can’t believe I finally got through, I’m a long time listener,” etc. It is not what Rush “dubbed” them, nor are we “followers.”
I have listened to Rush for 33 years. He was always optimistic, believed in the genius of our founders, the Constitution, the American experiment and often said it is never time to give up on America. He articulated what conservatism is. It is nothing like this reporter or the liberal media would have you believe it is. He was an amazingly generous man. In addition to his private philanthropy, he raised millions of dollars for causes such as Leukemia/lymphoma and Gold Star families.
I have a hole in my heart that will take a long time to heal. God bless you Rush, You will be missed.
Alan Strihafka
St. Simons Island