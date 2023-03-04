Please permit me an addition to your editorial condemning hatred, published Feb. 27.
The best description that I ever heard of hatred is “Hating is taking the poison that you wish on your enemy.” The stark difference between the new and old testaments of the Bible is the elimination of payback and encouragement of forgiveness. “Seventy times seven,” if necessary.
Our republic is in grave peril, partly because of promotion of hatred between races. It is based on lies. Success in America is now available to all who subscribe to the Christian work ethic. In fact, the very life of our democratic republic is dependent upon the renewal of the Christian teachings upon which the dream is borne.
The 1950’s were truly a time when White America was the recipient of well-earned hatred from young Blacks. Despite this, friendships formed across racial lines during the Korean War. My buddy Jess Outlaw and I talked about a lot about racial redemption in America. We felt it would be based on a Christian’s ability to forgive and was almost exactly what MLK espoused later. We agreed that by the year 2000 race would mean no more in America than religious preference. I think our dreams were, and still are, being short-circuited by race hustlers out for more power and to make a slimy buck.
One of my ancestors was one of the biggest slaveholders in Maryland and Jess had an uncles had been lynched during the thirties. If Jess and I could become friends, all things are possible with Christian hearts.