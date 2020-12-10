Our families are hurting. COVID-19 cases are surging again, unemployment remains high, and many schools and child care centers remain closed.
Yet on Dec. 26, an estimated 330,000 Georgians will lose unemployment benefits. Thousands more are still waiting on long-delayed or wrongly denied benefits. I’m currently struggling to stay afloat with three kids, one just being born on Nov. 3, as well as being unemployed due to kids being out of school for the coronavirus.
We need a comprehensive COVID-relief bill which extends federal unemployment programs, restores the $600/week boost in unemployment benefits, expands paid family leave and earned sick days, funds child care and K-12 education, expand eviction protections, includes immigrant families who are on the front lines fighting COVID, and ensures every family can access medical care. A bipartisan group of senators is advancing a package that would help unemployed people by extending benefits for a few months. It’s much less than we need and deserve, but it’s something. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler haven’t lifted a finger to support it. They are ignoring the suffering of too many Georgia families.
Julie McCumbers
Brunswick