Are you sick and tired yet? I know I am.
Within a one week period of time, traffic has come to a halt for folks trying to get onto the island. Then a few days later traffic came to a halt for folks leaving the island because of another traffic accident.
I’ve been beating this drum for years, appealed to Commissioner Murphy directly but to no avail. We need another bridge to get off and on the island. One that empties on the north end of the island.
I am suggesting to reinstate the toll and use the revenue to help fund the construction of an additional bridge. My question and or suggestion was met with ”it’s too expensive, it’s an environmental issue.” I have a news flash, it will never be any less expensive than now. The commission doesn’t dare say no to builders so we’re squeezing more and more people and vehicles to a piece of land that isn’t getting any bigger. Build a bridge.
Lesley Gonzalez
St. Simons Island