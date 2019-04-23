An April 16 article regarding current SPLOST projects shone a light, once again, on the need for improvements at the Glynn County Animal Shelter.
The key word here should be “improvements” not replacement.
The existing shelter is in a visible location on a well-traveled road. The current building was “purpose built” to be a shelter in 2001. There has been a great deal of additional space added recently to address storage, administrative, laundry and surgical needs.
The building does need some upgrades, repairs and renovation as well as improved parking. All of these upgrades would be covered easily by the allocated SPLOST funds of $1,500,000.
An animal shelter should be adequate for the needs of the animals, safe for the staff and welcoming to the community.
The current structure can meet all of those needs within the budget available through SPLOST.
Building a “new” shelter in an out-of-the-way location that requires major sewer upgrades seems frivolous at best and wasteful at worst.
Make the upgrades and improvements on the current well-situated shelter and get on with the mission of Animal Control — offering compassion, care and a brighter future to animals in need. All three of these goals can be accomplished in the current location and within budget.
Barbara Sancomb
Jekyll Island