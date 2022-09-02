We rejoice to learn of more laborers in God’s abundant harvest in our community, per Saturday’s Faith and Values feature. It’s worth noting the Worldwide Anglican Communion has been active on these shores via the Episcopal Church since Charles Wesley began preaching at Fort Frederica in 1736. Non-Episcopalians likely wouldn’t know us as the U.S. contingent of the Anglican Communion, the largest Protestant Christian denomination in the world. Anglicanism bridges Protestantism and Catholicism, with room for different thinking and expression in between. That still may not fully express who we are. An old song says we know a Christian community by its love. We are an inclusive church, welcoming all persons, including LGBTQ+ persons, precisely because we treasure the bible and the Jesus we meet there in the gospels. The six Episcopal congregations in Glynn County show the love of Jesus daily by working with the poor, feeding the hungry, supporting our schools and those in recovery, working for reconciliation and healing, and in many other ways our neighbors already know about, even if they don’t know us by our global Anglican name. We treasure our roots and our history, but our priority is to be the hands and feet of Jesus.
In John’s Gospel, when people couldn’t believe the inclusive redeeming message of Jesus that set him apart from other religious leaders of his day, his response is the one we offer today: Come and see. All are welcome. (For The Rev.’s Julian Clarke, Tommy Townsend, and Dewayne Cope.)