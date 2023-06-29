On a recent Saturday morning, I went to the bank. A woman I did not know, and still don’t know, walked up to me and told me I did not look good and that she had called an ambulance. My first thought was that she was overly invasive into my private life, however, I took the ambulance to the hospital. At the hospital I was told I was suffering from kidney failure, two poisons in my blood and an accelerated heart rate resulting from a ruptured gallbladder.

We have a lot of conversations about infrastructure. While infrastructure is important perhaps we are not discussing the correct subject. A woman I have never seen saw something wrong with me and involved herself. She didn’t just video it on her phone, she took action. That action saved my life. I thank her very much, together with the doctors and staff at the hospital with whom I spent 18 days. They healed me. They made it very clear to me if I had not come to the hospital I would have died. We are blessed to have such a great facility in our midst even though most of us never have to use it.

