Some interesting ancestral and historical observations regarding “women of color” who comprise the infamous “squad.”
The term “white” is an official U.S. racial category and refers to people “having origins in any of the original peoples of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.”
A majority of hispanic/latino U.S. citizens identify with being white-hispanic or white-latino.
In America, a White Hispanic is an American citizen or resident who is racially white and of Hispanic descent and/or speaks the Spanish language natively.
White Latin Americans, or European Latin Americans, are those who are considered white, typically due to European, or in some cases Levantine, descent.
For reader edification Levantine countries are: Cyprus, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Turkey (Haw-at region), and may include Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Turkey.
As of 2010, 50.5 million or 16.3 percent of Americans identified as Hispanic or Latino. Of those, 26.7 million, or 53 percent, also self-identified as white.
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has stated in part regarding her ancestry “.... we are Spanish; we are European ....” Spanish and European she says, so categorically Ms. Cortez is more “white” than not.
Congresswoman Tlaib is a Palestinian-American. Palestine is part of the Middle East and individuals from that region are by U.S. law/census, “white.”
As far as Congresswoman Omar her birth country is mostly ethnic Somali and over many centuries has had significant infusion of Greek, Arab, Italian (Roman) and British ancestry as well as lineage from Levantine countries.
Yes certainly women of color and white looks like a predominate color.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island