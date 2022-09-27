I wish to add my name to the list of “clear thinking Americans” and in clear support of Donald Disney’s comments and observations. In addition, I support Felton Hudson, who called out the incompetent empty suit masquerading as the commander-in-chief of the greatest nation that God ever laid his grace upon.
However, I must take exception to Mr. Hudson’s belief that our problems are “beyond man solving.” Several years ago I wrote a letter stating that we are Americans and not Ameri-can’ts. Low and behold we elected a transformative president in 2016. He with his administration in four short years brought America back from apologizing to the world to leading the world economically, politically, militarily and providing for our national security and sovereignty.