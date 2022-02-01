There is a world war being waged these days. It will be remarkable to look back on this time 10-20 years hence and be able to view how the world was changed, and by whom.
Actually, you can look back on the last 75 years or so right now and see what really happened, which will be quite different than what the powerful were saying at the time — and what the citizenry was willing to believe at the time. This is quite instructive. What we can see is that the powerful have always mislead and manipulated the citizens in order to stay in power and feed their interests. What we are seeing today is a great escalation in this corruption at the highest levels of our societies all over the world.
If you are an American, then you would be right and wise to look most carefully at what is happening to your country. Thankfully we are not yet firing bullets at each other but that does seem to be changing and perhaps will escalate.
So who are the combatants in this global warfare, you might ask?
It is not Democrats vs. Republicans anymore, although that is a favorite deception used to manipulate the people. It is between global elitists and those who believe in their own countries instead of global government, which is where we are heading. Nationalists/patriots who love their country (as opposed to hating it) and those who seek power and wealth via “The Great Reset.”
That is all for now, more to come.
Mike Hendley
St. Simons Island