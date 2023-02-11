“All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.”

Because Gov. Ron DeSantis is a populist politician running for president, he finds it expedient to debate curriculum with Black academics. (The nerve of those Black intellectuals, articulating theories of American racial history!) It is well that DeSantis had no say in the formation of the Bible, else he might have left out the parts where Father Abraham was a pimp, King David an adulterous murderer and Saint Peter a cowardly deserter.

Second abandoned house burns in a week

A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.