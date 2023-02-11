“All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.”
Because Gov. Ron DeSantis is a populist politician running for president, he finds it expedient to debate curriculum with Black academics. (The nerve of those Black intellectuals, articulating theories of American racial history!) It is well that DeSantis had no say in the formation of the Bible, else he might have left out the parts where Father Abraham was a pimp, King David an adulterous murderer and Saint Peter a cowardly deserter.
American history has been a manufactured half-truth for four centuries, and Native and Black Americans have known it the whole time. DeSantis’s concern is not with history but with that pesky base who are fearful of “wokeism,” although there are probably fewer “woke” Democrats than Republicans who believe the earth is 6,000 years old. The other half of history will now be running down like waters, and no populism will turn it aside. Only when we have established the power of everyone’s story will we have a functioning society.
Beneath the rockets' red glare, and while swelling with patriotic pride for the intrepid Enlightenment radicalism of our Forefathers, let us save a tear of shame for the human meat-grinder they perpetuated, justified with their Bibles, wrote into their Constitution and shaped into a legacy so fear-laden as to condone racial violence as a means for keeping America great.